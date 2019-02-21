Forest Hills gets a new Indian restaurant: Agra Palace

A new Indian restaurant and special events space has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 116-33 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, the fresh arrival is called Agra Palace Restaurant and Party Hall.
The new restaurant serves Indian classics made with local and seasonal ingredients. Vegetarians can enjoy selections like potato and peas samosas; vegetable pakora with cabbage, spinach, potato and eggplant; and aloo tikki cholley, featuring potato patties with green chutney, tamarind sauce and yogurt served on a bed of chickpeas. There's also plenty of meat and seafood dishes, including chicken tikka masala; gazab ki boti, comprised of grilled tandoori lamb cubes sauteed with bell pepper, onion, tomato and ginger; and shrimp or fish curries. (View the full menu here.)
Patrons can stop by for a sit-down meal, order take-out or delivery, or reserve the space and catering for a special event.
The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Ahsan A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 16, wrote, "My family and I were there for an event. Loved the atmosphere and food, especially the chicken tikka masala. It was on point."
Yelper Faruque A. added, "Food was amazing. Atmosphere is nice and clean. Service was A+. Lollipop chicken was to-die-for! Definitely a must visit!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Agra Palace Restaurant and Party Hall is open from noon-10:30 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
