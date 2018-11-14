Frankie Goes To Bollywood brings 1980s Indian street fare to Soho

Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The newcomer to SoHo, called Frankie Goes To Bollywood, is located at 204 Spring St.
The menu at Frankie Goes To Bollywood features "Frankies," the eatery's spin on Indian classics, wrapped in gluten-free flatbread. The Awesome Aloo is filled with cauliflower-potato hash, crispy chickpeas and tamarind chutney, while the Rad Rogan has braised lamb, cucumber and Kashmiri yogurt curry.
Frankie Goes To Bollywood has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Anurag P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 17, wrote, "The chicken is spiced and cooked wonderfully, and the chapati wrap has just the right texture. I also enjoyed the chutney and onions."
Head on over to check it out: Frankie Goes To Bollywood is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
