National Donut Day 2019: Free doughnuts and other sweet deals coming Friday

For doughnut fans, one of the sweetest ways to end the week is a free doughnut.

In honor of National Doughnut Day, companies around the country are offering doughnut deals, steals and contests on Friday, June 7:

Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.


Krispy Kreme is not only giving away doughnuts, they have a goal: 1 million free doughtnuts given out. If they reach that goal, they'll do another giveaway with a new flavor that, they teased is, "out of this world."



Duck Donuts is offering each customer a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut.





Entenmann's is giving it all away to one lucky fan. Enter the company's fan flavor challenge by creating your own flavor, and you could win $5,000 and a one-year supply of donuts.



These deals and promotions are subject to change, and restrictions apply.
