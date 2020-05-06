Food & Drink

Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers on National Nurses Day

(Dunkin')

Health care workers can get a sweet treat on Wednesday for National Nurses Day.

Dunkin' is honoring those on the frontlines by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and free donut to all nurses health care professionals who visit participating restaurants nationwide (while supplies last).

No ID is required to get the deal.



"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands, said in a statement.

There is some fine print. There is no purchase necessary. However, the deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. It's limited to one per guest and not valid on mobile orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'nurseshealth careu.s. & worlddunkin' donuts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC subways shut down for overnight cleaning
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Options for essential workers during overnight NYC subway shutdown
AccuWeather: Cool with light rain possible
Graphic video captures brutal gang assault in Bronx
Retired farmer who gave Cuomo mask awarded honorary degree
Show More
Student loan forgiveness bill proposed for doctors fighting COVID-19
Flames engulf home in Fort Salonga
Burglar sought in 18 NYC restaurant break-ins
Twins discharged from hospital after mother battles COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News