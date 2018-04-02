FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos Monday

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

When you take a trip to Little Caesars on Monday, you can thank University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on April 2.The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.----------