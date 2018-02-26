NEW BUSINESS

French Bistro 'Boucherie' Opens 2nd Location In Gramercy

Photo: Peter C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar, steakhouse and French spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 225 Park Ave S. (between 19th St & 18th St) in Gramercy, the new addition is called Boucherie.

This is the second outpost for the traditional French eatery, which has another location in the West Village at 99 7th Ave. It's the latest addition from The Group (Olio e Piu, Dominique Bistro, Omakase Room by Tatsu), with executive chef Jerome Dihui (Pastis) at the helm, according to its website.

To start your meal, expect to see hors d'oeuvres such as escargot with butter, lemon and garlic; steak tartare with capers and shallots; and mousse de foie gras in a red wine port sauce.

Switching over to entrees, look for duck confit with pork belly, sausage and white beans; coq au vin with vegetables and mushrooms; and seared cod with marinated veggies and carrot puree.

Rounding things out are selections from the butcher shop such as steak frites with peppercorn sauce, hanger steak with a white wine demi-glaze, and center-cut filet mignon with bone marrow bordelaise. (Take a look at the restaurant's full offerings here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Peter C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 13th, said: "My third time at Boucherie, this time visiting their new location right by Union Square. Upon walking in, it definitely has that classic Boucherie feel, and great bar--although the whole place is a bit more airy and light."

Yelper Julie B. added: "Wow, what an experience is all I can say about this new Boucherie outpost. Just like the Greenwich Village original, the Park Ave. S. location does not disappoint."

George H. said: "Amazing steakhouse and staff. I got the faux fillet and it was delicious: juicy, a good amount of fat, and a great finish. Definitely recommend this place."

Boucherie is now open at 225 Park Ave S., so stop in to try it for yourself.
