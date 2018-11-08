Fresh additions: 4 new spots to score poke in New York City

LemonShark Poke
723 Third Ave., Midtown
Photo: andy w./Yelp
LemonShark Poke is part of a chain that has a number of locations across the United States.
The local outpost is serving up signature poke bowls and offers a make-your-own bowl option. It also features katsu grill bowls with chicken, coconut shrimp, Alaskan cod or veggies.
The Midtown eatery's current Yelp rating of four stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a solid start.
Yelper Lyra S., who reviewed LemonShark Poke on Nov. 2, wrote, "The tuna was really fresh and the bowls are priced fairly."
Vinnie L. noted, "It was a completely refreshing and invigorating poke experience. There's no better place to poke than LemonShark. The food was very fresh."
SuPoke
68 W. 39th St., Midtown
Photo: supoke/Yelp
Another new addition, SuPoke offers customizable poke bowls, sushi rolls, ramen and Korean dishes like bibimbap.
Pair your meal with appetizers like seaweed salad, spicy crab salad, tuna tataki and shrimp tempura.
SuPoke has been receiving positive feedback with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.
Yelper Wesley S., who reviewed it on Sept. 7, wrote, "The aesthetics of the interior was cozy, neat and clean. Awesome people and great food."
And Nayoung C. noted, "The chef makes the sushi and poke right in front of you. The service is great and the place is clean."
SuPoke is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Uptown Poke
506 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Photo: ANASTASIA C./Yelp
Uptown Poke is a spot to score poke, bubble tea and sushi burritos.
If you're in the mood for poke, try signature bowls like the Tuna Special with scallions, seaweed salad, red onion, cucumber, pineapple, pickled ginger and wasabi aioli, or the Uptown with yellowtail, spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, diced mango, edamame, ginger and wasabi aioli.
Yelpers are liking Uptown Poke, which has four stars out of 23 reviews.
Iulian G., who visited the eatery on Oct. 30, wrote, "I had the Salmon Sunrise and it was one of the best I've had in taste and appearance."
Yelper Anastasia C. wrote, "This place is amazing. Super fresh, healthy and delicious fish and tasty bubble tea."
Uptown Poke is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Blossom Poke Bowl
153 Remsen St., Brooklyn Heights
Photo: Blossom poke bowl/Yelp
Head to Brooklyn for Blossom Poke Bowl, which recently debuted with vegan options in addition to the traditional poke offerings.
Look for the vegan Macrobiotic Bowl with basil soy protein, avocado, red cabbage, edamame, tomatoes, sesame and lime ginger dressing, or the bowls with seitan protein and organic tofu.
Yelpers are generally positive about Blossom Poke Bowl, which currently holds four stars out of 13 reviews on the site.
E R. noted, "It is a great poke bowl place with clearly marked vegan options. There is a small eat-in table, mostly costumers come in for pickup and takeout. They also make great in-house teas."
Yelper Rachel F. wrote, "Good lunch stop. Great and fast service and super happy vibes! The fish are fresh and there are so many choices of sauces."
Blossom Poke Bowl is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends.