FOOD & DRINK

Fresh additions: 4 new spots to score poke in New York City

Photo: Blossom Poke Bowl/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in trying some new spots for poke in New York City? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some poke.

LemonShark Poke


723 Third Ave., Midtown
Photo: andy w./Yelp

LemonShark Poke is part of a chain that has a number of locations across the United States.

The local outpost is serving up signature poke bowls and offers a make-your-own bowl option. It also features katsu grill bowls with chicken, coconut shrimp, Alaskan cod or veggies.

The Midtown eatery's current Yelp rating of four stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a solid start.

Yelper Lyra S., who reviewed LemonShark Poke on Nov. 2, wrote, "The tuna was really fresh and the bowls are priced fairly."

Vinnie L. noted, "It was a completely refreshing and invigorating poke experience. There's no better place to poke than LemonShark. The food was very fresh."

SuPoke


68 W. 39th St., Midtown
Photo: supoke/Yelp

Another new addition, SuPoke offers customizable poke bowls, sushi rolls, ramen and Korean dishes like bibimbap.

Pair your meal with appetizers like seaweed salad, spicy crab salad, tuna tataki and shrimp tempura.

SuPoke has been receiving positive feedback with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.

Yelper Wesley S., who reviewed it on Sept. 7, wrote, "The aesthetics of the interior was cozy, neat and clean. Awesome people and great food."

And Nayoung C. noted, "The chef makes the sushi and poke right in front of you. The service is great and the place is clean."

SuPoke is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Uptown Poke


506 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Photo: ANASTASIA C./Yelp

Uptown Poke is a spot to score poke, bubble tea and sushi burritos.

If you're in the mood for poke, try signature bowls like the Tuna Special with scallions, seaweed salad, red onion, cucumber, pineapple, pickled ginger and wasabi aioli, or the Uptown with yellowtail, spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, diced mango, edamame, ginger and wasabi aioli.

Yelpers are liking Uptown Poke, which has four stars out of 23 reviews.

Iulian G., who visited the eatery on Oct. 30, wrote, "I had the Salmon Sunrise and it was one of the best I've had in taste and appearance."

Yelper Anastasia C. wrote, "This place is amazing. Super fresh, healthy and delicious fish and tasty bubble tea."

Uptown Poke is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Blossom Poke Bowl


153 Remsen St., Brooklyn Heights
Photo: Blossom poke bowl/Yelp

Head to Brooklyn for Blossom Poke Bowl, which recently debuted with vegan options in addition to the traditional poke offerings.

Look for the vegan Macrobiotic Bowl with basil soy protein, avocado, red cabbage, edamame, tomatoes, sesame and lime ginger dressing, or the bowls with seitan protein and organic tofu.

Yelpers are generally positive about Blossom Poke Bowl, which currently holds four stars out of 13 reviews on the site.

E R. noted, "It is a great poke bowl place with clearly marked vegan options. There is a small eat-in table, mostly costumers come in for pickup and takeout. They also make great in-house teas."

Yelper Rachel F. wrote, "Good lunch stop. Great and fast service and super happy vibes! The fish are fresh and there are so many choices of sauces."

Blossom Poke Bowl is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
5 best spots to score affordable Mexican food in NYC
David Chang's Bāng Bar brings Korean-inspired fare to Columbus Circle
New Korean eatery Handsome Rice opens its doors in Murray Hill/Kips Bay
4 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Exclusive: Teen girl speaks out after Lyft driver's lewd act
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Teen stabbed outside school in apparently random attack
Pizza deliveryman struck by wrong-way driver in Jersey City
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
LIVE COVERAGE: 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
Show More
LI high school bleacher controversy takes ugly turn
Video shows person sought in 21-year-old woman's murder
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
More News