From burritos to bracelets, here are 4 new businesses making a statement in Midtown

Little Tong Noodle Shop
235 E. 53rd St.
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Little Tong Noodle Shop is a Yunnan Chinese eatery now open at a second, lunch-only location in Midtown East at 235 E. 53rd St.
Chef-owner Simone Tong told the New Yorker that the culinary traditions of Yunnan were "too numerous to fit into a single restaurant," resulting in what the magazine calls an "eclectic ode" to the region.
Little Tong specializes in mi xian rice noodles: the Grandma Chicken version of the dish is topped with chicken confit, a tea egg, and black sesame garlic oil. Sides include ghost chicken salad with with pickled red onions, and tieban garlic shrimp with seaweed mayo. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Little Tong, which currently holds four stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
"The grandma chicken mixian was pleasantly enjoyable and comforting," Vivian C. wrote. "The chicken was tender and the noodles were certainly soft."
"Their noodles are absolutely delicious - we loved Grandma's chicken noodle and mala dan dan noodles. Both are cooked perfectly and so flavorful," said Yelper Diana J., who also recommended, "Come early for no wait (before 12PM) and a seat at one of the few tables they have."
Little Tong Noodle Shop is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Dos Toros Taqueria
10 E. 48th St.
Photo: Dos Toros Taqueria/Yelp
Dos Toros Taqueria is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant that offers burritos, bowls, tacos and more. The location at 10 E. 48th St. is the chain's 15th in New York City.
Diners can expect a choice of carne asada, chicken, carnitas or vegetables to fill their burritos, tacos, quesadilla or bowls. Most of the menu is gluten-free, and vegan options are also available. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
This outpost of Dos Toros currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"I ordered the steak bowl and I loved all the options here," wrote Yelper Katie H., who reviewed Dos Toros Taqueria on July 7. "The steak was tender and well cooked -- so much better than other fast casual places in NYC, and I loved that you could add mixed veggies to your bowl."
Yelper Caroline N. wrote of the crowded grand opening deal, "Employees were upbeat, unfazed, kept our orders straight and the line moving. I got my salad with farro, black beans, all the vegetables, chicken, guacamole, tomatoes and chips. This is one full meal."
Dos Toros Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-7 p.m. on weekends.
Ariston Bistro
205 W. 57th St.
Photo: Jackie C./Yelp
Ariston Bistro is an all-day Greek restaurant now reopened in the space of the former Europa Cafe, at 205 W. 57th St. just above Times Square.
Breakfast seekers will find kayanas (scrambled eggs, tomato sauce, olive oil and thyme on sourdough bread) or one of various omelets, including the frutalia -- made frittata style with zucchini, potato, sausage and marjoram.
Lunch and dinner menus include choices like the shrimp youvetsi with orzo, grape tomatoes and feta. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Ariston Bistro's current rating of three stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp mostly consists of ratings for Europa Cafe, the former occupant of the space.
"Tasty Greek food with kind but amateurish service. I was told to 'keep your fork' between the appetizer and main course," said Norman C. of the new cafe, but praised the shrimp youvetsi: "delicious jumbo shrimp with feta cheese over orzo pasta."
Yelper Nikos N., who reviewed Ariston Bistro on July 11, recommended, " Try the meatballs with eggplant puree, shrimp youvetsi and short ribs stifado."
Ariston Bistro is open from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Roxanne Assoulin
49 W. 27th St., Floor 5
Photo: Roxanne Assoulin/Yelp
Roxanne Assoulin is the brick and mortar shop for the eponymous designer of enameled jewelry, whose successful social media rise CNBC recently reported on. It's located at 49 W. 27th St., Floor 5.
Assoulin, previously a private label designer, makes enameled bracelets, earrings and necklaces that have been a hit on Instagram and other social media sites with "influencer" accounts that share pictures of them widely.
The store has just one review on Yelp so far, which gives it five stars.
Yelper Vivian C., who reviewed the jewelry shop on June 28, wrote, "So glad to finally see and try all the pieces in real life. The sales attendant was so helpful and friendly!"
Roxanne Assoulin is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)