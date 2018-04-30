FOOD & DRINK

From sushi to sake: the 6 best izakayas in New York City

Photo: Owen L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best izakayas in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top izakayas -- casual Japanese pubs -- in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when your cravings strike.

1. Izakaya Mew



Photo: DEANNA T./Yelp

Topping the list is Izakaya Mew, located at 53 W. 35th St. in Midtown. The hole-in-the-wall spot, which Yelpers say is hard to find, still manages to be the most popular Japanese pub in New York City, boasting four stars out of 1,691 reviews on Yelp.

Once you find it, Izakaya Mew offers a frequently changing menu that includes kimchi cream udon, pork and vegetables in sweet miso sauce and scallop carpaccio. Note that it's cash only.

2. Aburiya Kinnosuke



Photo: OWEN L./Yelp

Next up is East Midtown's Aburiya Kinnosuke, situated at 213 E. 45th St. (between 2nd and 3rd avenues in Turtle Bay). With four stars out of 644 reviews on Yelp, the izakaya has proven to be a local favorite.

Look for the popular beef tongue steak, grilled shrimp and asparagus with garlic sauce, and sea urchin marinated in citrus pepper and soy sauce.

3. Izakaya NoMad



Photo: GREG R./Yelp

Also in Midtown is Izakaya NoMad, located at 13 W. 26th St. (between Broadway and 5th Ave.), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 534 reviews. Look for offerings like enoki mushrooms wrapped in smoked bacon, okonomiyaki (a Japanese-style pancake with meat, seafood and vegetables) and vegetable tempura.

4. Ichiba Ramen



Photo: DAVE W./Yelp

Ichiba Ramen, an izakaya that offers ramen and poke in Greenwich Village, is another go-to, with four stars out of 377 Yelp reviews. On the menu, look for unami grilled corn with sriracha and kewpie, matcha shoyu ramen and karaage buns. Head over to 125 University Pl. (between 13th St. and W. Union Square) to see for yourself.

5. Izakaya



Photo: joe l./Yelp

Over in East Village, check out Izakaya, which has earned four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp. Look for home-made fresh fish cakes, beef and pork croquettes and Japanese-style sliced skirt steak at 326 E. 6th St. (between 1st and 2nd avenues).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News