From tingmo to thukpa, expand your horizons beyond momos at 4 new Himalayan spots in New York City

Thali Bar Baar
1949 Richmond Ave., Bull's Head
Photo: Thali B./Yelp
Thali Bar Baar is an Indian, Himalayan and Indo-Chinese eatery located at 1949 Richmond Ave. in Staten Island's Willowbrook Park. Its menu includes plenty of vegetarian and vegan options as well as the eponymous thali -- combination meals served on a large round platter.
Himalayan options on the menu include chicken and vegetable momos, served steamed or fried; and the chicken, goat, lamb, fish or veggie biryani -- a rice dish cooked with nuts, raisins, herbs and spices. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The signs look good for Thali Bar Baar, which currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp.
Greg P., who was one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 27, was impressed: "Tried the lentils and rice last nice and the awesome fried okra. Tonight we grabbed Aloo Mutter and Narragansett Korma. Both outstanding. They're also extremely nice."
"The food is prepared fresh and tasted great! I ordered the chicken curry, Rajma (kidney beans) and the steamed dumplings (momos) and all were phenomenal!" agreed Yelper Abs C. "The owners, Sumit and his wife are extremely warm and friendly people."
Thali Bar Baar is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Phurya
54-58 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood
Photo: FakeFoodBabyNYC/Yelp
Phurya is a fusion restaurant that melds Japanese with Tibetan cuisine. Located at 54-58 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood, it offers plenty of rolls, nigiri sushi and bowls of ramen as well as Tibetan dumplings, stir fries and soups.
On the menu, look for the thenthuk: hand-drawn noodle soup with a choice of chicken, beef or veggie toppings; or the tingmo, a Tibetan steamed bread roll similar to a Chinese flower roll. To accompany the meal, diners can try a Tibetan butter tea. (You can view the full menu here.)
Phurya currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive reception in its early days.
Kiara S., who reviewed the new joint on August 28, approved, "Lovely neighborhood place -- people working there are so sweet. I've had the beef and veggie momos -- both delicious! Tried their pork ramen and it was yummy too."
"The ingredients are super fresh, the tastes are savory and hearty and the portions are generous and served with friendly service," Yelper K. W. seconded.
Phurya is open from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Momo Crave
3807 69th St., Woodside
Photo: Momo Crave/Yelp
Momo Crave is a counter-service restaurant specializing in creative cross-cuisine versions of the Himalayan dumplings called momos. Located at 3807 69th St. in Woodside, Queens, it has continued to win the approbation of Yelpers since we first reported on it in July.
On the menu, you'll find offerings like the taco momos, served topped with sour cream, guacamole and salsa; the chaat momos, deep-fried and topped with yogurt sauce and fried plantains; and the beef jhol momos (served Kathmandu-style in a bowl of sauce).
In addition to dine-in, takeout and delivery options, Momo Crave also offers lunchbox catering.
Momo Crave currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating that the new spot is hitting the mark with patrons.
"The most savory and flavorful momos ever!" enthused Yelper Cynthia M., who was one of the first users to visit the shop on August 16. "Huge portions and lots of options!"
Cody T. added, "Definitely recommended for first timers as well as momo veterans since this place gives new meaning to how momo can be served besides the basic boring ways."
Momo Crave is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
Bajeko Sekuwa
43-16 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside
Photo: Bajeko Sekuwa/Yelp
Bajeko Sekuwa is a Nepalese chain which recently opened its first international branch at 43-16 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside. Much of the menu is focused toward barbecue and kebabs, but the spot also serves plenty of vegetarian cuisine.
Expect to find dishes like the bandel tareko, or wild boar sauteed with diced onion, tomato, and chiles, as well as the Bengoli fish curry: freshwater fish in a sauce made with tomatoes and mustard oil. Vegetarians may be interested in the veggie thukpa -- noodles boiled in stock. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Bajeko Sekuwa currently holds four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"Everything was spectacularly delicious. The best dish was bandel sekuwa barbecued wild boar," wrote Yelper Choden S., who reviewed Bajeko Sekuwa on August 15. "The meat was marinated well and was very juicy. Great flavors marinated with varieties of ingredients."
"I'm really impressed with the ambiance... food was awesome," Yelper Deepa L. agreed, adding, "The plates they use to serve food are totally traditional."
Bajeko Sekuwa is open from noon-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-11:45 p.m. Friday-Sunday.