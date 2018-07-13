SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Curly, cheesy, waffle, tater tots... all things fries for National French Fry Day

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Curly, cheesy, waffle, tater tots... all things fries for National French Fry Day

David Ciancio aka 'Rev', sat down with us for a delicious, mouth-watering look inside New York City's best french fries.

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Curly. Sweet potato. Waffle. Cheese. Chili Cheese. Pomme Frites. Tater tots.

Did you know there are 21 different types of recognized French Fries?!

David 'Rev" Ciancio is the King of all things fries and he sat down with us for a delicious look inside New York City's best french fries.

Rev runs four of New York City's biggest Instagram foodie accounts; RevCiancio, TheBurgeratti, SteakClub7 and his most popular account FunWithFries for serious french fry lovers.

FunWithFries has over 100 thousand followers and shares photos exclusively of french fries. Rev takes a lot of the photos himself, but also re-posts and shares photos of fries from fans and followers.

To learn more about Rev, be sure to watch his full feature below.
EMBED More News Videos

David Ciancio aka 'Rev', sat down with us for a delicious, juicy look inside New York Burger Week.


If you like curly fries, sweet potato fries, waffle fries and more, you'll want to follow his mouth-watering account FunWithFries.

For more episodes of Social Superstars watch here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsocial superstarsoriginalsfoodfoodiesocial mediainstagramphotographyeventsManhattanNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Best friend fitness duo gets paid to work out
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
More social superstars
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News