Fuyu Ramen makes Sunnyside debut, with poke and more

If poke are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 4617 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside, the fresh arrival is called Fuyu Ramen.
This spot offers a large selection of ramen, rice bowls and appetizers including the takoyaki with crispy octopus, takoyaki sauce, mayo and dried bonito. Or opt for the spicy miso ramen, which features pork or chicken broth, miso, ground pork, scallion, corn, menma (bamboo shoots), cabbage, takana (mustard leaf) and ajitama (eggs).
Fuyu Ramen has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Salina G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 31, wrote, "Fuyu Ramen was great! My husband and I ordered edamame to start and then a Pork Tonkatsu Ramen and a Chicken ramen. We are no strangers to ramen so I have to say, these two were really great."
And Chloe W. wrote, "This is probably my favorite place in Sunnyside! I loved the ramen and the shishito pepper and chicken wings, which were amazing."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fuyu Ramen is open from 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
