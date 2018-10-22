Gala BBQ brings Beijing-style skewers to the East Village

Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 92 Third Ave. in the East Village, the newcomer is called Gala BBQ.
On the menu, you'll find Beijing-style barbecue skewers, rice bowls, seafood, and salads. For barbecue, offerings include pork belly, steak, lamb rib, and grilled oysters.
There's also the signature rice bowl, featuring foie gras, sea urchin, and a poached egg.
With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Gala BBQ has made a promising start.
Liao Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 2, wrote, "I love the barbecue here! The portions are super big!"
Gigi C., added, "The foie gras was cooked perfectly. Good food and atmosphere. Would recommend!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gala BBQ is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
