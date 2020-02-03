Food & Drink

General Mills announces Dunkaroos are making a comeback

The return of a particular snack has 90s kids jumping for joy.

After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills has announced the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the United States.

In case you're not familiar with the snack, Dunkaroos are cookies that you dunk in separate frosting and sprinkles.

You should see the treats on store shelves this summer.

Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor, vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodcookies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral held for dad killed in double fatal I-287 crash
LIVE: 2 dead after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Health department: 3 in NYC being tested for coronavirus
NYC teen shot by 2 men who knocked on, kicked his door at 5 a.m.
Worker rescued after falling in hole at LI construction site
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during NJ home invasion
PSEG Long Island warns customers of uptick in phone scams
Show More
Trump congratulates Kansas for Chiefs Super Bowl victory
Assault allegations against mascot Gritty unfounded, police say
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
NY lawmakers support bill banning sale of puppy mill dogs
Man wanted for stealing boy's cellphone, demanding PIN
More TOP STORIES News