CEREAL

General Mills announces new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms, Chocolate Toast Crunch

EMBED </>More Videos

General Mills unveils 3 new cereal options that bring a twist to classics. 6abc.com report on December 18, 2018.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Attention breakfast connoisseurs, there are three new choices coming to a cereal aisle near you.

General Mills has unveiled their latest creations that put a spin on some of their classics.



Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros will see a twist on the popular cereal.

General Mills describes the cereal as "bite-size churros, dusted with real cinnamon." They also say you can count on each bite staying crunchy in milk!



General Mills is also bringing back a variation of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that hasn't been seen in years - Chocolate Toast Crunch.


The "fan-favorite" cereal, with real cocoa and cinnamon, was discontinued in 2016, but thanks to consumer demand - including a Change.org petition - the company brought it back.

And 'magically delicious' Lucky Charms is about to get more magical (and maybe delicious) with Fruity Lucky Charms.



"A mix of fruity-flavored cereal with its beloved marshmallows to bring cereal-lovers a magical delight," the company says.



General Mills says these three cereals will be hitting stores by early 2019. Each sells between $3.99 (Mid-Size) and $4.99 (Family Size).

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodcerealbreakfastsupermarket
CEREAL
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Boy dies after mistaking dad's meth for breakfast cereal
Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?
More cereal
FOOD & DRINK
'New Korean' style Spanish tapas restaurant in NYC has celebrities lining up
Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party
Ramen Danbo brings noodles and more to Park Slope | Hoodline
Flushing Ice Cream Factory opens latest location on 40th Road | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Dead body found behind Long Island community center
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
Chicago officers fatally struck by train while chasing suspect
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite, 2K over Carlton Dance
More cash returned, but nearly $200K missing in NJ truck spill
Armed robbery of $45k in cell phones caught on camera
Show More
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
Two bias attacks in NYC hours apart, one victim hospitalized
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding toddler due in court
Changes made to controversial Holland Tunnel decorations
More News