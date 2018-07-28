Get a Falafix at new Lower East Side falafel joint

A new fast-casual all-vegetarian spot offering falafel and more has made its debut in the Lower East Side. The new arrival, called Falafix, is located at 96 Stanton St. and is offering most items on its menu for just $5, as we recently reported.
The fare includes classic falafel with freshly baked pita bread with tahini sauce, a slow-cooked egg with guacamole and parsley in pita, bowls of red lentil soup and fries with truffle mayo dipping sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Falafix has earned an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
"I had the classic pita and it is definitely generously stuffed and well seasoned," Yelper Helen C. wrote. "I thought the portions were going to be small so I also got a side of onion rings - crispy and the sauce choices are great (chipotle, garlic, truffle). The pita alone would sufficiently fill me for lunch."
And Harper S. added, "I had the pita with the very, very hot pepper and the eggplant fries. I loved the garlic aioli sauce the fries came with."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Falafix is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-1 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City