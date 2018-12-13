Get bubble tea and more at FiDi's new Gong Cha

A new outpost of national bubble tea chain Gong Cha has landed at 200 Broadway, Fulton Center in the Financial District. The tea shop has several locations throughout the country, including more in New York City, as well as several in New Jersey and Massachusetts.
Try house specialties like the milk tea with herbal jelly, the lemon wintermelon with basil seeds or the brown sugar ginger milk tea. (View the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new tea shop has been warmly received by patrons.
Tracy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 4, wrote, "The service is speedy and accurate. I ordered the oolong milk tea with pudding and pearls, with no sugar and 30% ice. The second time I ordered the same item but hot. Gong Cha is the best."
Yelper Emily T. added, "It is located on the street level of Fulton center station. The workers are friendly, and they make the drinks quickly. So far I've tried the brown sugar milk tea and the strawberry yogurt. They're both amazing!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gong Cha is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
