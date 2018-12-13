FOOD & DRINK

Get bubble tea and more at FiDi's new Gong Cha

Photo: Gong Cha/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new outpost of national bubble tea chain Gong Cha has landed at 200 Broadway, Fulton Center in the Financial District. The tea shop has several locations throughout the country, including more in New York City, as well as several in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Try house specialties like the milk tea with herbal jelly, the lemon wintermelon with basil seeds or the brown sugar ginger milk tea. (View the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new tea shop has been warmly received by patrons.

Tracy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 4, wrote, "The service is speedy and accurate. I ordered the oolong milk tea with pudding and pearls, with no sugar and 30% ice. The second time I ordered the same item but hot. Gong Cha is the best."

Yelper Emily T. added, "It is located on the street level of Fulton center station. The workers are friendly, and they make the drinks quickly. So far I've tried the brown sugar milk tea and the strawberry yogurt. They're both amazing!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gong Cha is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New German spot Queens Beerhouse debuts in Elmhurst
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
A café with more on the way: Judy's makes Sunset Park debut | Hoodline
Bushwick gets a new American fare restaurant: Benelux | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
4 charged in NJ high school wrestling hazing incident
Show More
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NYC firefighter killed in road rage attack laid to rest
Bronx man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun
More News