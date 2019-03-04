Get bubble tea and more at New Dorp's Vivi Bubble Tea

A new spot to score bubble tea and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to New Dorp, called Vivi Bubble Tea, is located at 337 New Dorp Lane.
The bubble tea chain boasts a number of previous locations around the city, including in Chelsea, the Lower East Side and Flushing. Stop by for flavored teas, milk teas and slushes, like jasmine lemon tea, oolong milk tea and a matcha slush. (View the menu here.)
The latest Vivi Bubble Tea has gotten a positive response thus far, with two five-star reviews on Yelp.
TheOnionedElk _., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Feb. 22, wrote, "It's a great bubble tea spot with tons of flavors that you usually can't find elsewhere. And they're always introducing new drinks to their menu. I tried the hot tiramisu bubble tea, and it was enjoyable (very sweet, but that's what I expected)."
Yelper Mona C. added, "This place is really big compared to most of the other locations in NYC. The staff are really friendly. The drinks here taste just like the other Vivi locations I've been to. I highly recommend this place!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Vivi Bubble Tea is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday as well as Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
