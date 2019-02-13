FOOD & DRINK

Get desserts and more at Upper West Side's new Recolte Dessert Bar

Photo: Recolte Dessert Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score desserts and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 300 Amsterdam Ave. in the Upper West Side, the new addition is called Recolte Dessert Bar.

The spot is a bakery and a dessert bar, offering almond chocolate croissants, apricot danishes, lemon cinnamon rolls and more. (View the menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Jillian J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "You start with an amuse bouche then get a dessert entree of your choice, then finish with some mignardises (post dessert mini desserts)."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Recolte Dessert Bar is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
