FOOD & DRINK

Get Indian fare fast at Indikitch's new outpost in Hell's Kitchen

Photo: Indikitch/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Indian food but short on time? Local chainIndikitch has you covered with its newest outpost at 601 Eighth Ave. (at 39th Street) in Hell's Kitchen.

Specializing in fast-casual Indian fare, the new arrival lets you build your own plate. Start by choosing a meal type -- a "feast" entree, biryani rice plate, kati roll or salad -- and then customize the order by selecting a protein like chicken tikka, pulled pork, lamb kofta, paneer or grilled mushrooms.

The feast option comes with four sides, including naan, rice, dal and a side salad, while the biryani includes pickled onions and fenugreek leaves. Kati rolls are filled with a choice of protein, mint chutney, onions and coriander, and the salad features greens and red cabbage topped with lemon yogurt dressing, pickled onions and a protein.

Rounding things out are sides like veggie samosas, mulligatawny soup and various chutneys. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With three reviews on Yelp thus far, Indikitch currently has a four-star rating.

Kenny Q., who reviewed the new spot on May 5, wrote, "What an amazing place to eat! This is one of my favorite Indikitch locations as it is located near Times Square. Friendly service and delicious food is what keeps me coming here."

Ann I. noted, "Had the chicken korma feast bowl yesterday and WOW that sauce is so good! Also got a turmeric iced tea, which was a tasty way to wash down all that food."

Head on over to check it out: Indikitch is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News