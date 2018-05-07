Get Indian fare fast at Indikitch's new outpost in Hell's Kitchen

Craving Indian food but short on time? Local chainIndikitch has you covered with its newest outpost at 601 Eighth Ave. (at 39th Street) in Hell's Kitchen.
Specializing in fast-casual Indian fare, the new arrival lets you build your own plate. Start by choosing a meal type -- a "feast" entree, biryani rice plate, kati roll or salad -- and then customize the order by selecting a protein like chicken tikka, pulled pork, lamb kofta, paneer or grilled mushrooms.
The feast option comes with four sides, including naan, rice, dal and a side salad, while the biryani includes pickled onions and fenugreek leaves. Kati rolls are filled with a choice of protein, mint chutney, onions and coriander, and the salad features greens and red cabbage topped with lemon yogurt dressing, pickled onions and a protein.
Rounding things out are sides like veggie samosas, mulligatawny soup and various chutneys. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With three reviews on Yelp thus far, Indikitch currently has a four-star rating.
Kenny Q., who reviewed the new spot on May 5, wrote, "What an amazing place to eat! This is one of my favorite Indikitch locations as it is located near Times Square. Friendly service and delicious food is what keeps me coming here."
Ann I. noted, "Had the chicken korma feast bowl yesterday and WOW that sauce is so good! Also got a turmeric iced tea, which was a tasty way to wash down all that food."
Head on over to check it out: Indikitch is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City