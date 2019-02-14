Get Japanese ramen and more at Murray Hill's new Wagamama

A new Asian fusion spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Wagamama, the fresh addition is located at 605 Third Ave. in Murray Hill.
It's the latest New York City outlet from the UK-based chain, which also has outlets in Boston. Diners sit at mostly communal tables where they can enjoy a menu of Japanese-focused dishes, including appetizers, stir fries, rice bowls and ramens. Customization is the order of the day, with varying the types of noodle, spice levels, rices and broths available. Vegan options abound as well, from a spicy lemongrass and coconut curry with tofu and shiitake mushrooms, to a ramen featuring curried vegetable broth, shichimi-coated silken tofu and mixed mushrooms.
Fresh-squeezed juice combos are among the non-alcoholic drink options, as are numerous teas and mocktails. Wine, speciality cocktails, and Japanese- and New York-sourced beers are also available.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Wagamama has gotten a generally positive response.
Yosa Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "The Korean barbecue beef bao is so amazing that my boyfriend and I ordered it twice before our ramen was ready. The ramen was also excellent, and I can't rave about it enough."
However, Yelper Jason M. added, "The food feels like industrial food chain Asian food. Technically prepared fine and likely consistent from order to order, just nothing delicate or special about its favoring."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wagamama is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
