FOOD & DRINK

Get pizza and more at Long Island City's new Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar

Photo: Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
If pizza are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar, the new addition is located at 42-12 28th St. in Long Island City.

This pizzeria is owned by Bill Massa, nephew of Patsy Grimaldi, who owned Grimaldi's in Brooklyn and Hoboken.

While Italian staples like pasta, strombolis and calzones are available on the menu, pizza is the specialty. Try the Violetta Pie with layered ricotta, garlic, mushrooms, mozzarella, scallions and olive oil.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Amy L. wrote, "I got an eggplant personal pie. The sauce was so fresh and the eggplant was perfectly thin and flavorful. It was the perfect size."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Angaar brings Indian fare to Lincoln Square
The 5 best spots to score seafood in New York City
Check out the 3 top spots in Yonkers' Dunwoodie neighborhood
Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Senate unanimously passes bill to reopen government for 3 weeks
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Wall collapse forces residents out of 3 buildings in Brooklyn
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
Flight attendant dies on NYC-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight
Man who allegedly lured, exposed himself to boy, 11, arrested
Domestic violence nonprofit suffers cutbacks during shutdown
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
Show More
Suspect breaks in through roof, ransacks NYC jewelry store
21-year-old killed, 20 others injured after bus crash in NJ
Roger Stone, Trump associate, arrested in Florida
Mom accused of catfishing underage boys to get explicit videos
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
More News