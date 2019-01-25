Get pizza and more at Long Island City's new Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar

If pizza are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar, the new addition is located at 42-12 28th St. in Long Island City.
This pizzeria is owned by Bill Massa, nephew of Patsy Grimaldi, who owned Grimaldi's in Brooklyn and Hoboken.
While Italian staples like pasta, strombolis and calzones are available on the menu, pizza is the specialty. Try the Violetta Pie with layered ricotta, garlic, mushrooms, mozzarella, scallions and olive oil.
The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Amy L. wrote, "I got an eggplant personal pie. The sauce was so fresh and the eggplant was perfectly thin and flavorful. It was the perfect size."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City