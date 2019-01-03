FOOD & DRINK

Get pizza and more at Nolita's new La Rossa

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If pizza are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The newcomer to Nolita, called La Rossa, is located at 267 Lafayette St.

According to its website, chef Stefano Callegari makes the pizza dough from scratch and lets it rise for 24 hours. All of the ingredients are imported from Italy.

Try the carbonara pizza with guanciale (cured pork), egg, Pecorino Romano and black pepper. Finish off your meal with tiramisu.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, La Rossa has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Claire V. added, "I had a delicious round Margherita pie! The others all looked delicious too but I will have to come back for more. The pizza was thin but had a thicker crust with great flavor."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. La Rossa is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
