Get pizza and more at Upper West Side's new Made In New York Pizza

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Made In New York Pizza , the fresh arrival is located at 421 Amsterdam Ave. in the Upper West Side.This new pizza spot offers a selection of different pizzas, including grandma slices and calzones with prosciutto. Pasta, salads, sandwiches and entrees are coming to the menu soon.With a 4.5-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.Yelper Mark Z. wrote , "The vodka slice was super crispy. There was a large variety of slices. I'm looking forward to the sandwiches!"Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Made In New York Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.