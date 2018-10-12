FOOD & DRINK

Get shellfish and more at Midtown's new The Juicy Seafood

Photo: The Juicy Seafood/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Cajun-style seafood boil restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. The Juicy Seafood, which focuses on crab but also serves lobster, crawfish, clams and mussels, is located at 1047A Second Ave. in Midtown.

As with other seafood boil restaurants, diners can order seafood individually by the pound, or in a restaurant-selected combo, such as lobster and snow crab with corn, potatoes, rice cakes and sausage.

The food comes in a bucket boiled and tossed with a sauce like Cajun, lemon pepper, or garlic butter. To round out the meal, you can add a side: oysters, crab cakes or sweet potato fries are all available. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"The crab was very well seasoned and the service was excellent. All of the servers were very polite and friendly," wrote Kristin G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 3. "We loved the juicy sauce and found the Cajun to be a bit too buttery."

"Flavor for days!" Laura M. added. " Think fresh lobster/king crab arranged in the most succulent sauce of your choice! ... Filling and pleasantly messy."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Juicy Seafood is open from noon-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Neighborhood Eats at Park 143 Bistro & Fish
Fast-food dumplings and duck rice rolls: 5 new Chinese restaurants in New York City
Feast your eyes on the 5 freshest businesses to check out in Flushing
The Dapper Doughnut makes FiDi debut, with desserts and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Exclusive: Video shows woman shoved, dragged on SI
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
2nd arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice principal
Military dad surprises 1st grade daughter at LI school
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Charges upgraded in LI DWI crash that killed Boy Scout
NJ basketball coach accused of distributing child porn
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Show More
Matthew Shepard to be interred in DC 20 years after murder
Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
Hurricane Michael: 13 dead, including 11-year-old girl
Suspect beat man in head with object in Central Park
NY GOP headquarters vandalized ahead of far-right speaker
More News