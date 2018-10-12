Get shellfish and more at Midtown's new The Juicy Seafood

A new Cajun-style seafood boil restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. The Juicy Seafood, which focuses on crab but also serves lobster, crawfish, clams and mussels, is located at 1047A Second Ave. in Midtown.
As with other seafood boil restaurants, diners can order seafood individually by the pound, or in a restaurant-selected combo, such as lobster and snow crab with corn, potatoes, rice cakes and sausage.
The food comes in a bucket boiled and tossed with a sauce like Cajun, lemon pepper, or garlic butter. To round out the meal, you can add a side: oysters, crab cakes or sweet potato fries are all available. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"The crab was very well seasoned and the service was excellent. All of the servers were very polite and friendly," wrote Kristin G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 3. "We loved the juicy sauce and found the Cajun to be a bit too buttery."
"Flavor for days!" Laura M. added. " Think fresh lobster/king crab arranged in the most succulent sauce of your choice! ... Filling and pleasantly messy."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Juicy Seafood is open from noon-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
