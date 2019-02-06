FOOD & DRINK

Get tacos and more at Park Hill's new Sofia's Taqueria

Photo: Keith I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving tacos? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Park Hill, called Sofia's Taqueria, is located at 977 Bay St.

The restaurant offers a wide range of appetizers, small plates and main dishes for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. For nibbling, look for empanadas -- filled with shrimp and avocado, chicken, beef or cheese -- of the Five Alarm guacamole, combining serrano, poblano and jalapeno peppers with cayenne pepper sauce, cilantro and lime. As for mains, there's tacos, burritos, and meat of seafood plates. (View the full menu here.)

Sofia's Taqueria has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Christopher P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "I loved it all. The happy hour is great because you can try all the different empanada and taco flavors in a tapas size. The tapas were flavorful, and some of the sauce combinations were unexpected. The drinks are really good. I like the raspberry ginger margarita."

And Neriel David P. wrote, "Wow! Had some great, strong drinks (get the Mexican Mule or the Tijuana Tea!) while we waited. Apps were great and A+ presentation. Had the corn and beef empanadas, which were so flaky and flavorful. The star of the night were our tacos. Carnitas, fish and the duck mole tacos.

Sofia's Taqueria is now open at 977 Bay St., so head on over to check it out.
