Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot this winter.
Anytime
Photo: star i./Yelp
This Korean and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Tapas/Small Plates" on Yelp.
Citywide, tapas spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Anytime saw a staggering 315.6 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today.
Located at 23 W. 32nd St., Floor 3 (between Broadway and avenues 5th) in Midtown, Anytime offers small plates of seafood and Korean dishes like Korean surf 'n' turf stew with pork stock, black mussel, crab, clams, zucchini, cabbage and fried rice.
Zauo
Photo: Christine g./Yelp
Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square's Zauo is the city's buzziest seafood spot by the numbers.
The Japanese spot, which offers seafood and more and opened at 152 W. 24th St. (between 7th Ave and Avenue Of The Americas), increased its review count by 45.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.6 percent for the Yelp category "Seafood." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.5 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Zauo offers a variety of Japanese dishes like sashimi, tempura and sushi rolls. For dessert, try the matcha or wasabi gelato.
The Cake Pusher
Photo: the cake pusher/Yelp
Murray Hill's The Cake Pusher is currently on the upswing in the bakery category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Bakeries" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 1.5 percent over the past month, this bakery, which offers custom cakes, desserts and more, increased its by 15.1 percent--and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 550 percent on a month-to-month basis.
Open for business at 53 E. 34th St., Suite 506 (between Madison and Park avenues), the business offers cakes and other desserts. Try a slice of the pina colada cheesecake with rum, coconut cream and crushed pineapple on a graham cracker crust.
Cleo
Photo: cleo/Yelp
This cocktail bar and Mediterranean and breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Breakfast & Brunch" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, but Cleo saw a 28.6 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout. It gained 1.5 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 444 Park Ave. South (between 30th and 31st streets) in Midtown, Cleo offers Mediterranean favorites like skirt steak kebabs and Greek salad with tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, feta cheese, oregano and red wine vinaigrette.
Anchor Bar - New York
Photo: anchor bar - new york/Yelp
Is Hell's Kitchen's Anchor Bar - New York on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is seeing plenty of action.
While businesses categorized as "Chicken Wings" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, Anchor Bar - New York nabbed a 27.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.
Located at 327 W. 57th St. (between 9th Ave and Eighth Avenue.), Anchor Bar - New York offers its signature buffalo wings and other American favorites.