Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been in the spotlight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.
Standard Burger
Photo: standard burger/Yelp
Open since July of 2018, this traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Burgers" on Yelp.
Citywide, burger spots saw new reviews increase by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, but Standard Burger saw a 27.9 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 1,200 percent.
Located at 8812 Third Ave. (between 88th and 89th streets) in Fort Hamilton, Standard Burger offers a Texan burger with aged cheddar, bacon, pickles, straw onions and barbecue sauce, a house-made veggie burger with caramelized onions, avocado and barbecue sauce and more. (View the full menu here.)
Turkuaz Restaurant
Photo: turkuaz restaurant/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Hell's Kitchen's Turkuaz Restaurant, the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Mediterranean" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, Turkuaz Restaurant bagged a 38.5 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 5.0 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
The restaurant has been open for 20 years but relocated to 310 W. 53rd St. (between Eighth and Ninth avenues) in January of 2018. Turkuaz Restaurant offers a white bean salad with red onion, red and green bell pepper and a homemade vinegar, lemon and olive oil dressing, zucchini pancakes topped with yogurt, calf's liver sauteed with onions and more. (Check out the menu here.)
Elsie Rooftop
Photo: elsie rooftop/Yelp
Midtown's Elsie Rooftop is also making waves. Open since August of 2018 at 1412 Broadway, Floor 25 (between 39th and 40th streets), the bar has seen a 38.7 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Bars" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 240 percent.
Elsie Rooftop offers drinks and small plates. Try the lamb sliders with feta cheese and chipotle mayo and the Windsor cocktail with vodka, strawberry, basil and lime. (View the full menu here.) Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Old Xi'an
Photo: michelle l./Yelp
The Financial District's Old Xi'an is the city's buzziest Chinese spot by the numbers.
The Chinese spot, which opened at 164 Pearl St. (between Wall and Pine streets) in November of 2018, increased its review count by 36.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 3.4 percent for the Yelp category "Chinese." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 5.2 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Old Xi'an offers pork soup dumplings, a spicy cumin lamb burger, mixed vegetable cold noodles and more.