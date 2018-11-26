Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar today

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been most discussed this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.
---
Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg
Photo: Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg/Yelp
Open since July 2018, this spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and waffles is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt" on Yelp.
Citywide, ice cream and frozen yogurt spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg saw a dramatic 111.4 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 3,900 percent.
Located at 294 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg, Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg offers ice cream in its signature fish-shaped taiyaki waffle cones. The fish shape represents good luck, prosperity, and happiness. Ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate and matcha, and toppings include cotton candy sprinkles, graham cracker crumbs and rainbow mochi.
Angeletto Restaurant
Photo: ANGELETTO RESTAURANT/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Midtown's Angeletto Restaurant, the Italian spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.7 percent over the past month, Angeletto Restaurant bagged a 40.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.4 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 890 Second Ave. (between 47th and 48th Streets), Angeletto Restaurant offers sauteed mussels in white wine, lemon and garlic; fettuccine with lamb ragout; ricotta and spinach ravioli with butter and sage; and salt-crusted branzino with roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Dian Kitchen
Photo: Dian Kitchen/Yelp
The East Village's Dian Kitchen is the city's buzziest noodle spot by the numbers.
The Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more and opened at 435 E. Ninth St. (between East 9th Street and Avenue A), increased its review count by 94.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 5.2 percent for the Yelp category "Noodles." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.9 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Dian Kitchen offers street-style noodle dishes, including tofu rice noodle with vegetables, tofu rice noodle with pork and dry Dong-chuan rice noodle with minced pork.
Holy Cow
Photo: HIMMAD K./Yelp
This burger spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Burgers" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Burgers" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Holy Cow saw a 63.3 percent increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout. It gained 2.4 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 15 W. 29th St. (between Broadway and 5th Avenue) in Midtown, Holy Cow serves halal meat and hand-rolled buns. Menu items include a classic burger, the Holy Burger, which is a blend of short rib, brisket and beef and the Impossible Burger for vegan customers.