FOOD & DRINK

Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar today

Photo: Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want the scoop on New York City's buzziest local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.

---

Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg



Photo: Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg/Yelp

Open since July 2018, this spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and waffles is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt" on Yelp.

Citywide, ice cream and frozen yogurt spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, but Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg saw a dramatic 111.4 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 3,900 percent.

Located at 294 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg, Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg offers ice cream in its signature fish-shaped taiyaki waffle cones. The fish shape represents good luck, prosperity, and happiness. Ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate and matcha, and toppings include cotton candy sprinkles, graham cracker crumbs and rainbow mochi.

Angeletto Restaurant



Photo: ANGELETTO RESTAURANT/Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Midtown's Angeletto Restaurant, the Italian spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.7 percent over the past month, Angeletto Restaurant bagged a 40.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.4 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 890 Second Ave. (between 47th and 48th Streets), Angeletto Restaurant offers sauteed mussels in white wine, lemon and garlic; fettuccine with lamb ragout; ricotta and spinach ravioli with butter and sage; and salt-crusted branzino with roasted potatoes and vegetables.

Dian Kitchen



Photo: Dian Kitchen/Yelp

The East Village's Dian Kitchen is the city's buzziest noodle spot by the numbers.

The Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more and opened at 435 E. Ninth St. (between East 9th Street and Avenue A), increased its review count by 94.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 5.2 percent for the Yelp category "Noodles." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.9 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Dian Kitchen offers street-style noodle dishes, including tofu rice noodle with vegetables, tofu rice noodle with pork and dry Dong-chuan rice noodle with minced pork.

Holy Cow



Photo: HIMMAD K./Yelp

This burger spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Burgers" on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged "Burgers" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Holy Cow saw a 63.3 percent increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout. It gained 2.4 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.

Located at 15 W. 29th St. (between Broadway and 5th Avenue) in Midtown, Holy Cow serves halal meat and hand-rolled buns. Menu items include a classic burger, the Holy Burger, which is a blend of short rib, brisket and beef and the Impossible Burger for vegan customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ken Rosato's easy, delicious ham and cheese tart
Get to know these 4 new Chinatown businesses
Williamsburg gets a new gastropub: The Hive
Dunkin' imagines 'Espresso-Wear,' clothing for coffee lovers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Man stabs brother in neck during dispute on LI
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Keep it: Bank of America ATM mistakenly gives $100 bills
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
Children find woman's burned body on Staten Island
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
Show More
Fire tears through abandoned mansion in New Rochelle
Demonstrators take over Amazon store in protest of Queens HQ
Employee dies after being shot by customer in car dealership dispute
Dog found 1,200 miles away to be reunited with NYC family
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings
More News