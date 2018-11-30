Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar today

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are closing the year out strong.
Menya Jiro
Photo: MENJYA JIRO/Yelp
This Brooklyn ramen spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Ramen" on Yelp.
Citywide, ramen spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.9 percent over the past month, but Menya Jiro saw a 38.3 percent increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 330 percent.
Located downtown at 306 Gold St., Suite C2 (between Johnson and Tillary streets), Brooklyn's Menya Jiro is one of three locations around the city for the business -- which won the NY Street Ramen Contest in 2016 and 2017.
Menya Jiro offers diners a taste of Kagoshima ramen, using ingredients imported from the region, located on the southern tip of Japan's Kyushu island. The menu features three types of ramen -- basic, spicy, and garlic and soy sauce) -- plus a selection of toppings, as well as a vegetarian miso soup.
Laly's Restaurant
Photo: LALY'S RESTAURANT/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Jackson Heights' Laly's Restaurant, the Mexican-American diner is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, Laly's Restaurant bagged a 51.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating.
There's more that's trending on New York City's breakfast and brunch scene: Beebe's has seen a 26.3 percent increase in reviews.
Open at 75-19 Roosevelt Ave., Laly's Restaurant offers Mexican and American breakfast favorites, including chilaquiles, a B.E.L.T. (bacon, over easy egg, lettuce and tomato), French toast, huevos rancheros and more.
Mi Noodle Bar
Photo: Mi Noodle Bar/Yelp
Gramercy's Mi Noodle Bar is also making waves. Open since October at 391 Second Ave. (between 23rd and 22nd streets), the Asian fusion spot, which offers noodles and soup, has seen an imposing 108.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 4 percent for all businesses tagged "Asian Fusion" on Yelp. Over the past month, it's seen its Yelp rating tick down slightly from five stars to 4.5.
Paying homage to Southeast Asian fare, Mi Noodle Bar offers dishes sporting Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese flavors. Expect pho (filled with flank steak, beef shank, beef ball, veal bone stock and tapioca noodles), Khao sot (combining chicken, pineapple, soft egg, coconut curry broth and crispy noodles), phat see ew (with chicken, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, holy basil sauce and ho fun noodles) and many more selections.
Tommy's Tavern + Tap
Photo: Tommy's Tavern + Tap/Yelp
Staten Island's Tommy's Tavern + Tap is the city's buzziest bar by the numbers.
The tavern, located at 2655 Richmond Ave. in Heartland Village, increased its review count by 62.5 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.9 percent for the Yelp category "Bars."
Tommy's Tavern + Tap debuted this past September. With indoor and outdoor seating and television screens hung throughout, the spacious venue offers a full bar, pizza, burgers and sandwiches, salads, sushi and more. Also expect happy hour and Sunday football specials.
Liberty Bagels
Photo: Liberty Bagels/Yelp
Midtown's Liberty Bagels is currently on the upswing in the bagel category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Bagels" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2 percent over the past month, this bagel spot increased its by 25.6 percent--and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 200 percent on a month-to-month basis.
Open for business at 260 W. 35th St. since May 2018, the business packed full of bagels and flavored cream cheeses. The selection includes everything, salt, whole wheat and pumpernickel bagels, and cream cheese options like bacon scallion, avocado herbs and jalapeno. The shop also offers a variety of bagel sandwiches and baked goods.