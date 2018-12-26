Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar today

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been in the spotlight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are riding a trend this winter.
Umami Sushi
Photo: umami sushi/Yelp
This sushi bar and Japanese spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sushi Bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, sushi bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, but Umami Sushi saw a 46.2 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 50 Greenwich Ave. (between Charles and Perry streets) in the West Village, Umami Sushi offers a spicy crispy tuna, a shrimp shumai, an eel and avocado roll topped with eel sauce and tempura and a variety of other sushi rolls and and sashimi.
Claw Daddy's
Photo: claw daddy's/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Boerum Hill's Claw Daddy's, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Seafood" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.7 percent over the past month, Claw Daddy's bagged a 56.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a sound four-star rating.
Open at 31 Third Ave. (between Atlantic Avenue and State Street), this is the second location for Claw Daddy's, the first being in the Lower East Side. Claw Daddy's offers grilled oysters with garlic, butter, parsley and Parmesan cheese, shrimp or sausage jambalaya and a seafood chili with black beans, crab meat, shrimp, red bell peppers and onion. (View the menu here.)
Sapori D'Italia
Photo: jl c./Yelp
Little Italy's Sapori D'Italia is also making waves. Situated at 105 Mulberry St. (between Canal and Walker streets), the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has seen a 27.4 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.3 percent for all businesses tagged "Pizza" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 290 percent.
Sapori D'Italia offers a fennel and orange salad, a vegetarian panini with grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, arugula and scamorza cheese, a spinach and ricotta cheese ravioli and more. (Check out the menu here.) Over the past month, it's maintained a convincing 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.