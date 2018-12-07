FOOD & DRINK

Get to know 3 of New York City's newest cocktail bars

Photo: Versa/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to check out the newest cocktail bars in New York City? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new cocktail bar near you.

Uncle Chop Chop


7 Cornelia St., West Village
Photo: AISHA K./Yelp

Uncle Chop Chop is a cocktail bar and small plates spot specializing in Asian fusion food. Located at 7 Cornelia St. in the West Village, it's helmed by siblings Morgan and Callum Sigg, and its chef Chris Rendell is a veteran of Flinders Lane, according to Grub Street.

Consider the "There Will Be Blood" cocktail, which is made with vermouth, mezcal, Cherry Heering and grapefruit. Or try the lettuce wraps with chicken, bamboo shoots and bean sprouts or the corn and squash fritters with a tomato chili jam. (Check out the full menu here.)

Uncle Chop Chop currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.

Yelper Hugh F., who reviewed Uncle Chop Chop on December 3, wrote, "The food rocks. Giant prawns, duck and dumplings are all served as works of art. Just make reservations so you don't encounter a wait."

Alexis Y. noted, "The food is flavorful. The cocktails are well balanced. We had the dumplings, the fritters, papaya salad, Vietnamese fried chicken, crab fried rice, a side of Brussel sprouts and the sticky date pudding for dessert."

Uncle Chop Chop is open from 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Versa


218 W. 35th St., Floor 5, Midtown
Photo: VERSA/Yelp

Versa is a New American gastropub and cocktail bar located on the roof of the Renaissance hotel at 218 W. 35th St., as we previously reported.

The bar offers beer, wine, champagne and mixed drinks. Try the Spring Mule with Grey Goose, passion fruit puree and ginger beer, or the C'est La Vie with gin, mint, lime and bitters. For food, the restaurant offers sandwiches, salads, burgers and flatbreads. (View the full menu here.)

The new bar currently holds four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Mahsa T., who was one of the first users to visit the taphouse on Nov. 5, wrote, "A rooftop that is happening, but not claustrophobically crowded. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are huge and can accommodate a lot of people. Amazing view of the Empire State building."

Jessica G. noted, "A great date night spot, especially if you have anything going on at Madison Square Garden! Really nice atmosphere, located on the fifth floor of a hotel with a cool view overlooking a busy area. The crispy burrata appetizer was absolutely divine, and the vodka sauce was some of the best vodka sauce I've ever had."

Versa is open from 7 a.m.-midnight daily.

Noted Tribeca


112 Hudson St., Tribeca
Photo: DORIS L./Yelp

Noted Tribeca is a cafe by day, bar and Korean fusion restaurant by night. Located at 112 Hudson St., it's helmed by executive chef Steve Song, as the New York Times reports.

The spot offers soju, beer, cocktails and wine, as well as snack foods. Try the vodka cocktail with grapefruit, Cappelletti and prosecco, and snack on the spicy cucumber salad and the cheese egg rolls with scallions. (View the menu here.)

Noted Tribeca currently holds five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.

Yelper Kimberly J., who reviewed Noted Tribeca on September 24, wrote, "Good music, fun staff, solid food and cocktails... what more could you want?"

Yelper Emily V. wrote, "An awesome new cocktail spot in the neighborhood. Tell the bartender what type of drink you like and he will make you the perfect drink. Looking forward to trying their brunch and their Bloody Mary!"

Noted Tribeca is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
