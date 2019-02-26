FOOD & DRINK

Get to know 3 of New York City's newest cocktail bars

Photo: The Boogie Room/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the New York City cocktail bar of your dreams? We've found a lineup of new spots worth checking out. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new cocktail bar near you.

Mister Paradise


105 First Ave., East Village
Photo: cash b./Yelp

Mister Paradise is a cocktail bar that opened just this month.

The newcomer offers creative concoctions, like An Awfully Big Mustache, combining aged rye, scotch, beet-root caramel, toasted sesame and lemon. Beer, wine, shots and highballs are also available. And the kitchen serves up a range of bites, including sweet and savory hot pockets, fried chicken and a burger topped with bacon-infused American cheese.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out three reviews, Mister Paradise has been getting positive attention.

Ada N. noted, "Came here with two people on the official opening night, and we really liked the vibe! Since it was their first night open, we were able to nab an entire booth to the three of us before a crowd came in."

Yelper Cash B. wrote, "First official night open; the team and drinks are excellent. All of the options on the cocktail menu are interesting and appealing. Great vibe inside. Ordered the Party Lobster and Holy Hand Grenade. Both were excellent."

Mister Paradise is open Sunday-Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m., and Thursday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-3 a.m.

Joyface


104 Ave. C, East Village
Photo: Nancy l./Yelp

Joyface is a cocktail bar with a retro vibe and no drink menu. Rather, beverages are made to order, based on the preferences patrons describe to the bartenders.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Joyface has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Gene L. wrote, "Great new bar in the EV area. First impression walking in is that you've stepped through a time warp -- funky lights, retro magazines, 8- track players, and even a waterbed in the front. More than a gimmick though; the styling of the place leads to a homey atmosphere, with no pretension."

Yelper Ruggy J. wrote, "The most recent addition to the bar scene on Avenue C might be one of the best ones yet. Joyface is the equivalent to wandering into a time machine and ending up in the late '60s or early '70s; carpeted floors, waterbeds, retro copies of "Playboy," a disco ball ... it's all here. The kitsch is on a whole other level."

Joyface is open Sunday-Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., and on Thursday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-3 a.m.

The Boogie Room


444 Park Ave. S, Lower Level, Midtown
Photo: the boogie room/Yelp

The Boogie Room is a dance club and cocktail bar in Midtown.

The colorful, art-filled venue offers cocktails and select beer and wine, plus bottle service.

The Boogie Room currently holds four stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating decent reviews in its early days.

Yelper Michael F. wrote, "The Boogie Room is my new favorite spot in the city! The hidden entrance in the alley behind the Mondrian Hotel set the tone for a unique evening. The aesthetic is unlike any other venue I've ever been to, with exceptional attention to detail. The music is great, and the DJs play a little something for everyone."

The Boogie Room is open from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
'It's magically delicious': Lucky Charms beer hits stores
The Upper East Side gets a new Italian spot: Il Divo
Savor gluten-free pizza and more at NoHo newcomer Cheska's
Here are Tribeca's 3 newest businesses to open
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-classmate guilty of all counts in NJ murder of Sarah Stern
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Meet NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neil
NJ officer suspended following deadly police shooting
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Show More
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Family of man killed by sanitation truck files $15M lawsuit
Man gets 17 years in NYC acid attack, part of cover-up
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
More News