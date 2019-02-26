Get to know 3 of New York City's newest cocktail bars

Mister Paradise
105 First Ave., East Village
Photo: cash b./Yelp
Mister Paradise is a cocktail bar that opened just this month.
The newcomer offers creative concoctions, like An Awfully Big Mustache, combining aged rye, scotch, beet-root caramel, toasted sesame and lemon. Beer, wine, shots and highballs are also available. And the kitchen serves up a range of bites, including sweet and savory hot pockets, fried chicken and a burger topped with bacon-infused American cheese.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out three reviews, Mister Paradise has been getting positive attention.
Ada N. noted, "Came here with two people on the official opening night, and we really liked the vibe! Since it was their first night open, we were able to nab an entire booth to the three of us before a crowd came in."
Yelper Cash B. wrote, "First official night open; the team and drinks are excellent. All of the options on the cocktail menu are interesting and appealing. Great vibe inside. Ordered the Party Lobster and Holy Hand Grenade. Both were excellent."
Mister Paradise is open Sunday-Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m., and Thursday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-3 a.m.
Joyface
104 Ave. C, East Village
Photo: Nancy l./Yelp
Joyface is a cocktail bar with a retro vibe and no drink menu. Rather, beverages are made to order, based on the preferences patrons describe to the bartenders.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Joyface has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Gene L. wrote, "Great new bar in the EV area. First impression walking in is that you've stepped through a time warp -- funky lights, retro magazines, 8- track players, and even a waterbed in the front. More than a gimmick though; the styling of the place leads to a homey atmosphere, with no pretension."
Yelper Ruggy J. wrote, "The most recent addition to the bar scene on Avenue C might be one of the best ones yet. Joyface is the equivalent to wandering into a time machine and ending up in the late '60s or early '70s; carpeted floors, waterbeds, retro copies of "Playboy," a disco ball ... it's all here. The kitsch is on a whole other level."
Joyface is open Sunday-Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., and on Thursday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-3 a.m.
The Boogie Room
444 Park Ave. S, Lower Level, Midtown
Photo: the boogie room/Yelp
The Boogie Room is a dance club and cocktail bar in Midtown.
The colorful, art-filled venue offers cocktails and select beer and wine, plus bottle service.
The Boogie Room currently holds four stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating decent reviews in its early days.
Yelper Michael F. wrote, "The Boogie Room is my new favorite spot in the city! The hidden entrance in the alley behind the Mondrian Hotel set the tone for a unique evening. The aesthetic is unlike any other venue I've ever been to, with exceptional attention to detail. The music is great, and the DJs play a little something for everyone."
The Boogie Room is open from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.