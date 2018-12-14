Get to know 3 of New York City's newest gastropubs | Hoodline

---
Lizzie King's Parlor
75A Fifth Ave., Park Slope
Photo: eric l./Yelp
Lizzie King's Parlor is a gastropub, offering beer, wine, spirits and more.
Craft beers are all locally sourced from breweries like Brooklyn's Other Half Brewing, Five Boroughs Brewing, Rockaway Brewing Co. and more. Along with a craft beer, try the charcuterie board, cheese platter or warm Crescendo cheese dip with a baguette. (View the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Lizzie King's Parlor, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Lisa F., who reviewed Lizzie King's Parlor on November 24, wrote, "This is a cross between a fancy cocktail bar, a low-key neighborhood hangout spot, and a great place for date night. Drink options are plentiful."
Lizzie King's Parlor is open from noon-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Cantina Cumbancha
232 N. 12th St., Greenpoint
Photo: cantina cumbancha/Yelp
Cantina Cumbancha is a gastropub and Mexican spot.
Try the roasted chicken tacos with salsa verde cruda, or the mushroom tamales with a huitlacoche sauce. The spot also serves brunch from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the weekends. (Check out the menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Cantina Cumbancha has been getting mixed attention.
Yelper Jeffrey W., who reviewed Cantina Cumbancha on December 10, wrote, "I had an insanely delicious veggie burrito. I can see it becoming a go-to."
Cantina Cumbancha is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
The Hive
119 Kent Ave., Williamsburg
Photo: the hive/Yelp
The Hive is a gastropub.
The spot serves cocktails and food. Try the bee's knees cocktail with gin, lemon, sage honey and lavender, or the wax mule with vodka, ginger beer, pink peppercorn and rhubarb. For food, try the honey apple cider chicken wings cooked mild or spicy, or the lobster roll served with Bloody Mary kettle chips. (View the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about The Hive, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on the site.
Yelper Lindsey L., who was one of the first users to visit The Hive on November 21, wrote, "The food is simple but outstanding. We had the chicken wings, which had the most unique flavor, and the burgers were extremely juicy, delicious and clearly high quality. The cocktails were extremely unique and tasty."
The Hive is open from 5 p.m.-midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)