Get to know the newest businesses to open in Rockville Centre

Snaps American Bistro
Photo: Phil l. /Yelp
Snaps American Bistro is a cafe and New American spot that's located at 13 N. Park Ave.
This is the second Long Island location for this cafe. The spot serves "snapwiches," burgers, salads and more. Yelpers recommend the Teriyaki Chicken Wontons and Lobster Knuckle Sandwich.
Arooga's
Photo: sara r./Yelp
Stroll past 49 N. Village Ave. and you'll find Arooga's, a new New American and traditional American spot, offering chicken wings and more.
This Pennsylvania-based franchise offers munchies, burgers, chicken, salads, burgers and more. Try the Drunken Fish N Chips, with Alaska cod, Boston Lager beer batter, house slaw, natural cut fries, house-made malt vinegar remoulade and lemon.
Cherry Valley
Photo: amanda b./Yelp
Cherry Valley is a new breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and burgers that's located at 216 Sunrise Highway
This deli serves heroes, which can be made on a whole wheat wrap, a roll or on a bed of lettuce. On the menu, look for the Cowboy, with country-fried steak, brown gravy, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hero.
