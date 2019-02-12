FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the newest businesses to open in Rockville Centre

Cherry Valley Sandwich Shop. | Sara R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Rockville Centre? From a a bistro to a brunch spot, read on to see the newest destinations to open around town.

Snaps American Bistro



Photo: Phil l. /Yelp

Snaps American Bistro is a cafe and New American spot that's located at 13 N. Park Ave.

This is the second Long Island location for this cafe. The spot serves "snapwiches," burgers, salads and more. Yelpers recommend the Teriyaki Chicken Wontons and Lobster Knuckle Sandwich.

Arooga's



Photo: sara r./Yelp

Stroll past 49 N. Village Ave. and you'll find Arooga's, a new New American and traditional American spot, offering chicken wings and more.

This Pennsylvania-based franchise offers munchies, burgers, chicken, salads, burgers and more. Try the Drunken Fish N Chips, with Alaska cod, Boston Lager beer batter, house slaw, natural cut fries, house-made malt vinegar remoulade and lemon.

See the full menu here.

Cherry Valley



Photo: amanda b./Yelp

Cherry Valley is a new breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and burgers that's located at 216 Sunrise Highway

This deli serves heroes, which can be made on a whole wheat wrap, a roll or on a bed of lettuce. On the menu, look for the Cowboy, with country-fried steak, brown gravy, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hero.

Find the entire menu here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRockville Centre
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Peekskill's top 3 Latin American spots
Astoria gets a new boot camp: Orangetheory Fitness
New DUMBO deli Wholesome Farms Market opens its doors
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
New Bushwick South chicken shop Bagock Fried Chicken & Doughnuts opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News