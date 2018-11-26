Get to know these 4 new Chinatown businesses

Reception Bar
45 Orchard St.
Photo: Reception Bar/Yelp
Reception Bar is a 26-seat cocktail bar and tea room that incorporates Korean ingredients, such as different flavors of soju, into its cocktails and elixirs -- which aim to provide wellness benefits, like increased blood flow and boosting metabolism. It also serves soju by the glass, hot pot teas, and three Korean dishes featuring rice cakes, rice porridge and sweet rice cake balls.
Reception Bar currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Eric K. noted, "A new hidden gem in the neighborhood. The decor evokes aesthetics of Greek architecture, while the floating lights give an ephemeral, floating feeling. All the drinks are well thought out and constructed of Korean ingredients. The menu is also seasonal. Uniqueness and quality make Reception a stand-out establishment."
Yelper Marcus W. wrote, "The drinks exceeded my expectations. The overall concept of self-care drinks is very much needed."
Reception Bar is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Perfect Taste
51B Canal St.
Photo: Perfect Taste/Yelp
Perfect Taste is a Malaysian and Singaporean spot. Pop by for ipoh, a popular Malaysian coffee drink served with condensed milk, and Hainan chicken and rice, which is considered on of Singapore's national dishes.
Perfect Taste's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Anna C., who reviewed Perfect Taste on Nov. 11, wrote, "Probably the best Hainan chicken and rice I've ever had in NYC. Chicken is super moist, and the rice has depth in flavor. The menu is small, but they make sure they put all their efforts into making those items as delicious as it can be."
Mon M. noted, "Wonderful hole-in-the-wall restaurant serving authentic Malaysian food and breakfast (Kaya toast and Teh Tarik!) with a really friendly owner!"
Perfect Taste is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Moge Tee
90 Canal St.
Photo: Sandy L./Yelp
Moge Tee, which got its start in Flushing, is now serving bubble tea in the neighborhood. It offers a variety of bubble tea drinks, including cheese teas, classic milk teas and fresh fruit teas.
Moge Tee's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Galit D. noted, "Everything was so fresh and delicious. The ambience is a super cool cafe. Service is efficient and kind."
And Yelper Jessica L. wrote, "The teas are reasonably priced and all very tasty. Moge Tee has mastered cheese cap to tea ratios. Overall design inside is simple and clean."
Moge Tee is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
GC Egg Rolls House
28 Forsyth St.
Photo: Britney M./Yelp
GC Egg Rolls House is a bakery selling crisp egg rolls, with flavors like coconut, chocolate, sesame and coffee. Patrons can watch the master chef practice the traditional egg-rolling process first hand, dine on egg rolls and flavored teas in store, then head home with a variety pack of rolls for later.
GC Egg Rolls House's current rating of five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Anna L., who reviewed GC Egg Rolls House on Nov. 11, wrote, "Delish! Not as good as the ones I had in Toronto's Pacific Mall, but in NY, these are as good as it gets."
And Yelper Samantha E. wrote, "Great new snack spot! My boyfriend introduced me to these egg rolls and says they remind him of the ones he ate as a kid. All the flavors in the variety pack were great. Friendly staff as well."
GC Egg Rolls House is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.