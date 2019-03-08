Get to know these 4 new Staten Island businesses

Barnes & Noble
2655 Richmond Ave., Suite 1590
Photo: dominik d./Yelp
Barnes & Noble has made its way to the Staten Island Mall.
The chain store recently moved from a nearby location to this renovated spot in the mall. Like the company's locations around the country, it offers books of all genres, a cafe with free WiFi and story time readings for children.
The new Barnes & Noble location currently holds four stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Dominik D., who reviewed Barnes & Noble on Jan. 25, wrote, "The new Barnes and Noble is smaller in terms of square footage compared to the old, free standing store down the street. However, it's designed in a very impressive way, more akin to an Apple store than a bookshop."
Yelper Aileen S. wrote, "Love that it's a beautiful place; however, difficult to study because they blast music. Would prefer it was not as loud at least, but other than that, very nice place!"
Barnes & Noble is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Kung Fu Tea
2655 Richmond Ave., Suite 6503
Photo: kung fu tea/Yelp
Another Staten Island Mall addition, Kung Fu Tea is a spot to score bubble tea, coffee, juice and smoothies.
The spot offers a variety of tea flavors, including an oolong, honey milk and winter melon. It also serves punches -- including lychee and black tea, orange and green tea and strawberry lemonade -- as well as slushes -- like red bean, pina colada and caramel macchiato -- and more. (View the full menu here.)
Kung Fu Tea currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Jenny M., who reviewed Kung Fu Tea on Feb. 2, wrote, "They have all my favorites here, including lychee fruit tea and the classic kung fu black milk tea. Everyone is super friendly, and I can't wait to come back again."
Valencio M. noted, "Staff is well trained on the full drink menu. Taste is great. Basically couldn't ask for more. My personal favorite is the Thai milk tea. And of course gotta have the tapioca or try the pudding!"
Kung Fu Tea is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Lidl
283 Platinum Ave.
Photo: amy s./Yelp
Lidl is a discount grocery store chain from Germany that has more than 10,000 locations across Europe.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, Lidl is still finding its way on Staten Island, but it's still early days.
Yelper Amy S., who reviewed Lidl on Feb. 24, wrote, "Clean, wasn't crowded. Full fledge supermarket. Low prices. Their bakery area was so good. Freshly baked croissants, rolls, donuts etc. at prices you wouldn't believe. They need more organic items. There was only one aisle. The fruit was fresh and prices were great."
Yelper Brenda L. wrote, "Finally got a chance to check out the store. Love the wide aisles. The store was clean and inviting. It was enjoyable to browse and look at the various products. Overall, the prices were lower than other similar stores. The shopping carts were clean and moved without any issues (unlike other places where the carts have a stuck wheel or need to be sanitized)."
Lidl is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily in Heartland Village.
Chick-fil-A
2655 Richmond Ave.
Photo: chick-fil-a/Yelp
Chick-fil-A is another well-known chain that has recently opened in the Staten Island Mall.
The fast-food joint offers grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets. It also serves salads, waffle fries, yogurt parfaits and more. (View the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Chick-fil-A, which currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Marissa L., who reviewed Chick-fil-A on Feb. 28, wrote, "Even though the line can be long, the wait isn't terrible because you can order on the app. And they also had someone taking orders from the line in advance of getting to the register to speed things along. As far as food quality, it was about the same as the other Chick-fil-A's I've been to in the past, and the chicken sandwiches and waffle fries were as good as expected."
Brandon N. noted, "Most respectful staff members I've ever met! They were so polite and eager to help you out! The food is amazing and not fast-food tasting at all. Anything on the menu is going to be a great choice."
Chik-fil-A is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m Monday through Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday).
