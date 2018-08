Get your tiki on in Midtown at new rooftop bar The Polynesian

Looking for a new tiki bar to check out? Search no further. Called The Polynesian , the rooftop space is located inside the Pod Hotel at 400 W. 42nd St. in Midtown Manhattan.The bar serves wine, beer, light bites and cocktails like the Smokin' Sarong, a coconut tea-infused scotch with cinnamon, chipotle honey and tropical juices. Or cool off with a frozen pina colada or a colorful Polynesian mojito.Hungry? Bar snacks include coconut shrimp, curry chicken wings and pork spring rolls. There's also a towering pu pu platter ($64) with a little bit of everything.The Polynesian has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.Desiree R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 1, said, "Classy, well-run, reasonable prices for Midtown Manhattan and a fantastic atmosphere. I would recommend this rooftop to anyone looking to have a night out with friends in a low-key environment with great drinks."And Hawk A. said , "They have a very unique drink menu that seems fun without being kitschy or pandering. I had a drink called the Vaya con Tiki -- it's a riff on a pina colada and it was much better than I expected."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Polynesian is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. from Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and noon-1 a.m. on Sunday.