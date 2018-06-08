FOOD & DRINK

Get your tiki on in Midtown at new rooftop bar The Polynesian

Photo: Desiree R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new tiki bar to check out? Search no further. Called The Polynesian, the rooftop space is located inside the Pod Hotel at 400 W. 42nd St. in Midtown Manhattan.

The bar serves wine, beer, light bites and cocktails like the Smokin' Sarong, a coconut tea-infused scotch with cinnamon, chipotle honey and tropical juices. Or cool off with a frozen pina colada or a colorful Polynesian mojito.

Hungry? Bar snacks include coconut shrimp, curry chicken wings and pork spring rolls. There's also a towering pu pu platter ($64) with a little bit of everything.

The Polynesian has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Desiree R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 1, said, "Classy, well-run, reasonable prices for Midtown Manhattan and a fantastic atmosphere. I would recommend this rooftop to anyone looking to have a night out with friends in a low-key environment with great drinks."

And Hawk A. said, "They have a very unique drink menu that seems fun without being kitschy or pandering. I had a drink called the Vaya con Tiki -- it's a riff on a pina colada and it was much better than I expected."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Polynesian is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. from Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and noon-1 a.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
More News