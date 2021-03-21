Food & Drink

Girl Scouts set up drive-thru operation to sell cookies on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
GARDEN CITY, Long Island -- Girl Scouts on Long Island debuted a new way to sell their cookies during the pandemic.

On Saturday, they rolled out a drive-thru operation at their Nassau County headquarters in Garden City.



It is a chance for people to get their hands on cookie classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, and more - even if no one has rung the doorbell or left an order form in the kitchen at work.

The drive-thru will be set up again on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

