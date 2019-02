Sushi By M

Curious where New York City's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.Open since December of 2018, this sushi bar is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sushi Bars" on Yelp.Citywide, sushi bars saw new reviews increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Sushi By M saw an impressive 206.2 percent increase, maintaining an excellent five-star rating throughout.Located at 75 E. Fourth St. (between Cooper and Bowery squares) in the East Village, Sushi By M offers a select Chef's Choice menu that varies based on fish availability. It may include barbecue eel, yellowtail, tuna, spotted prawn, salmon and more. (Check out the full list here .)Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Hell's Kitchen's Buena Vista Restaurant & Bar , the wine bar and Latin American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.While businesses categorized as "Latin American" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, Buena Vista Restaurant & Bar bagged an 81.8 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight upward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to its current five stars. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.4 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.Open at 536 Ninth Ave. (between 39th and 40th streets) since October of 2018, Buena Vista Restaurant & Bar offers a lobster soup with asparagus and fava beans, as well as a chicken breast filled with shrimp, spinach, plantains and asparagus. (View the full menu here .)The Upper West Side's Bluestone Lane is also making waves. Open since August of 2018 at 417 Amsterdam Ave. (between 80th and 79th streets), the gluten-free breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 21.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.5 percent for all businesses tagged "Gluten-Free" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 550 percent.Bluestone Lane offers a breakfast bowl with tomatoes, feta, avocado, red quinoa and a poached egg, a burrito with scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon and avocado and more. (Check out the full menu here .) Over the past month, it's maintained its 3.5-star Yelp rating.Oakland Gardens's Hot Peppers is currently on the upswing in the Mexican category on Yelp.While businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 3 percent over the past month, this Mexican spot increased its by a significant 105.6 percent--with its Yelp rating declining slightly from five stars to 4.5 stars.Open for business at 78-33 Springfield Blvd. since December of 2018, the business offers shredded chicken tacos with salsa, cheese and lettuce, as well as build-your-own burrito bowls featuring choice of meat (chicken, beef or tofu) and toppings like guacamole and fajita vegetables. (Check out the menu here .)