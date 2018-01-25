FOOD & DRINK

'Greca' Makes Tribeca Debut, With Coffee, Tea, And More

If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Greca, the new arrival is located at 452 Washington St. (between Watts St. & Desbrosses St.) in Tribeca.

This new spot features a variety of breakfast and brunch options, along with freshly baked breads, signature coffee drinks, and more. Dinner and libations are slated to join the lineup soon, once things progress and the appropriate licenses are obtained.

In the meantime, expect to see items on the menu--which is updated daily--like avocado toast topped with a fried egg and fresh pico de gallo, pappardelle bolognese, Greek-style onion soup, and baked goods like tsoureki (sweet leavened bread).

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Aris S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 17th, said: "Words cannot describe the warmth one feels at Greca. Beautiful ambiance with tasteful rustic / traditional touches. Very cozy, especially the lounge area in the corner...Definitely try the phyllo dough pitas (spanakopita/tiropita) and the tsoureki (Greek challah bread)."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Greca is open daily from 8am-5pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News