FOOD & DRINK

Greedi Vegan brings 'plant-based fare with a soul food flair' to Crown Heights

Photo: Latisha D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for healthy, satisfying vegan food? A new spot in Brooklyn has you covered. The new addition to Crown Heights, called Greedi Vegan, is located at 1031 Bergen St., and also offers takeout and catering.

On the menu are vegan versions of traditional American comfort food, with a particular focus on the flavors of Southern cooking. For instance, the Greedi Soul Bowl includes brown jasmine rice, plant-based fried chicken, kale and sweet potatoes.

During weekend brunch, diners can try the corn grits with vegan beef hash and gravy, or the gluten-free pancakes with coconut cream and berries. (You can check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

"I'm a greedy vegan so I definitely fit in!" said Rasool B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 5, said, "If you're hungry for plant-based fare with a soul food flair, Greedi Vegan is not just a place to go, but a description of who it aims to please! "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Greedi Vegan is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News