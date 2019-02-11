Green Blend brings juice and smoothies and more to Chelsea

A new spot to score juice, smoothies, salads and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chelsea, called Green Blend, is located at 387 Eighth Ave.
The spot offers juices, sandwiches, salads and more. Try the coconut raspberry cold press, the caesar wrap with chicken, kale and bacon or the berry acai bowl with mango, banana and homemade granola.
With a four-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, Green Blend has already made a good impression.
Mark Anthony S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 16, wrote, "This spot has great salads! This will definitely be part of my weekly work lunch rotation."
And Amber L. wrote, "The smoothies are really fresh! I had a great time at this establishment. I would definitely recommend."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Green Blend is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
