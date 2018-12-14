FOOD & DRINK

Halalbee's makes Jamaica debut, with burgers and more | Hoodline

Photo: Ivan F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new burger spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Hollis, called Halalbee's, is located at 182-26 Hillside Ave.

The restaurant's menu is 100 percent halal, ser burgers and milkshakes. Try the triple bee burger with beef bacon and blue cheese, the original burger with lettuce tomato, Halalbee's sauce and mild cheddar or the blackberry cheesecake milkshake. (Check out the full menu here.)

Halalbee's has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Ivan F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 8, wrote, "The menu is clean, clear and straightforward. Prices are amazing for the quality. I got the Lunatic burger and sweet potato fries. The sweet potato fries were just perfect!"

And Rukiba C. wrote, "Best Halal burgers in NYC! Loved the decor of the restaurant. Lunatic burger absolutely delicious!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Halalbee's is open from noon-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and noon-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
