Happy Jack's Burger Bar opens its doors in Rockaway Park

Photo: Laura P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood bar and eatery has you covered. Called Happy Jack's Burger Bar, the newcomer is located at 108-13 Rockaway Beach Drive in Rockaway Park.

The business comes courtesy of Mike Dalton (of Dalton's Seaside Grill), who named the restaurant in tribute of his father, former NYPD officer and longtime Rockaway resident John "Happy Jack" Dalton, per the establishment's Facebook page.

On the menu, look for appetizers like risotto bites, pretzel sticks and pulled pork tacos; classic favorites like grilled chicken and avocado toast, a Cubano sandwich and French dip with au jus; and signature burgers like the the double-decker Big Shack with smoked brisket and bacon, and the Toasty Crabby Patty with crab and cheese on white bread. Check out the menu here.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Happy Jack's Burger Bar has made a promising start.

Jessica R., who reviewed it on June 22, wrote, "What a gorgeous little spot this is. I love the decor."

Yelper Mariya K. added, "Came here with my husband and our 8-month-old daughter. We were greeted and seated right away. The service, food and drinks were excellent! Great addition to our town."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Happy Jack's Burger Bar is open from 1-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 1-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
