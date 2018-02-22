NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Harlem chef in the running for James Beard Award

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on a Harlem restaurant known for its pan-fried chicken.

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Charles Gabriel's pan-fried chicken is a Harlem staple.

The 71-year-old North Carolina native has been cooking in the neighborhood for more than two decades, and now he's getting some pretty significant recognition in the food world: He is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for best chef in New York City.

"For us, it's important that a chef be recognized for excellence in what they do and specialize in, whether that be fried chicken or foie gras," said Kris Moon, vice president of the James Beard Foundation.

Just making the cut can help a chef's career, and in the week since the semifinalists came out, Charles has already seen a pop in business. But this is hardly the first time his food has been noticed.

Fourteen years ago, he was featured on Neighborhood Eats. He shared his recipe for collard greens. Watch that clip from the Eyewitness News archives here:
EMBED More News Videos

This Neighborhood Eats segment from May 21, 2004, features Charles' Southern Kitchen in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.


His recipe for fried chicken is one he keeps a secret.

The semifinalists are narrowed down to five in mid-March. The winners will be announced May 7 at the James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatsAmerican foodrestaurantcelebrity chefcooking chefrestaurantsHarlemManhattanUpper ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Man peels coconuts with his teeth
Neighborhood Eats: Guyanese soup in East Flatbush
Neighborhood Eats: Flipping for Flip Sigi
Neighborhood Eats: Piggyback Bar
Neighborhood Eats celebrates Cinco de Mayo at Estrellita Poblano
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News