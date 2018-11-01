FOOD & DRINK

Hartbreakers brings vegan fare to Bushwick

Photo: Camille D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood vegan eatery has you covered. Called Hartbreakers, the new arrival is located at 820 Hart St. in Bushwick.

Hartbreakers offers salads, sandwiches and plates filled with vegan options. Try the Flower Power salad with chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, avocado and more. And Yelpers recommend the fried chik'n sandwich, with slaw, pickles and cilantro-jalapeno aioli. (View the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Dorian S. added, "Small menu, but a good vegan spread, more interesting than the Asian fusion you see at 90 percent of the vegan spots. Fair prices with most entrees at about 13 bucks."

And Bernie D. wrote, "This place is fantastic! Whether or not you're vegan, the food here is crazy good. The branding and decor are on point, totally Insta-worthy. Make sure to try the fried chik'n."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hartbreakers is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
