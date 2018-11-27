WEST VILLAGE, New York (WABC) --The Garret is an unassuming bar located in the West Village. If you walked past it on a regular day, you probably would not even know it's there.
Owner Gavin Moseley describes The Garret as "the best secret everyone knows about."
The speakeasy is located above a Five Guys on Bleecker Street. You enter the burger chain and walk toward the staircase that leads up to a hidden bar.
Once upstairs, you will find a loft-like space filled with tufted couches, cozy nooks, a wall of windows (perfect for people watching on the streets below) and a bar that serves a tasty selection of mixed cocktails, hard liquor, beer and wine.
Moseley wants The Garrett to feel like an extension of your den or living room.
"Come here as a group of 10 or come here with a date or by yourself and see what you get into," he said.
You would assume a speakeasy is stuffy or expensive, but The Garret is relaxed and easy on your purse strings.
Moseley explained, "The bartenders are fun and knowledgeable. There's great music, it's no frills and it's a neighborhood bar."
The Garret is open seven days a week and located at 296 Bleecker Street at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Barrow Street on the 2nd floor.
