Hawaiian Bakery 'Mahalo' Debuts In The East Village

Photo: Willson P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery, offering desserts, cupcakes and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Mahalo New York Bakery, the fresh arrival is located at 443 East 9th St. (between East 9th St & Avenue A) in East Village.

This is the latest outpost for the Hawaiian-inspired bakery, which has its flagship location in Glendale, New York.

The owner--a native of Guyana--created the business with her husband after traveling to Hawaii and noticing the tropical flavors used for baking were similar to what she was accustomed to growing up. The husband-and-wife team has since created a signature line of cupcakes, cakes, pastries and ice cream.

On the menu, expect to see cupcake flavors like hibiscus and cardamom with infused rose milk, coconut topped with coconut cream cheese frosting and pineapple jam and pineapple guava. The business also specializes in custom-made full-sized cakes, too.

If you're in the mood for something a little different, look for desserts such as mango and passion fruit whipped cheesecake, caramel and hazelnut cake balls dipped in dark chocolate and the "Honeymoon" shaved ice with pineapple and passion fruit, topped with caramel ice cream and condensed milk. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Mahalo New York Bakery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Mike C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 3rd, said: "The family-run bakery that frequents the Queens food markets and has a big location in Queens just opened a tiny little store in the East Village. They serve lots of the same Hawaiian-inspired treats and cupcakes."

Ciarra S. added: "Having grown up in Hawai'i, I have a soft spot for any eateries that remind me of home. There are very few places in NYC that are Hawai'i-inspired, and I am so happy that Mahalo New York Bakery joins that list."

Head on over to check it out: Mahalo New York Bakery-East Village is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
