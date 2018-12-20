FOOD & DRINK

Head Hi brings coffee, books and art to Fort Greene | Hoodline

Photo: Head Hi/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new place to grab a cup of coffee and a good book has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 14 Clermont Ave., 1L, in Fort Greene, Head Hi is a coffee shop, bookstore and art gallery, all in one.

The Brooklyn shop sells coffee as well as pastries, art, books, magazines, zines, music and more.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Head Hi has already made a good impression.

Raul G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 29, wrote, "Their coffee and their vibe is just amazing. They also have an amazing selection of books, magazines and zines."

And Shannon F. wrote, "Super delicious coffee in a beautiful mug, interesting books and gifts to peruse and lovely conversation with the owners. It's not just your standard grab-and-go coffee shop, but more tiny gallery/salon/bookstore."

Head on over to check it out: Head Hi is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
